Addison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.96. 768,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,564. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 123.88%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

