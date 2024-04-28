Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

LCUT stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $209.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.48 million. Analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LCUT has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Lifetime Brands from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lifetime Brands from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

