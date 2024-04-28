Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,526 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Total Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 251,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

