Golden State Equity Partners Boosts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

