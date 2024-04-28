Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the March 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Strategic Mining stock traded up 0.01 on Friday, hitting 0.14. 290,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.14. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52 week low of 0.09 and a 52 week high of 0.21.

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of fluorspar properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 353 claims covering an area of approximately 5,982 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 55 claims covering an area of approximately 55,000 acres located in British Columbia.

