Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the March 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Ares Strategic Mining stock traded up 0.01 on Friday, hitting 0.14. 290,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.14. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52 week low of 0.09 and a 52 week high of 0.21.
About Ares Strategic Mining
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Strategic Mining
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.