Sonen Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

Sonen Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. AECOM comprises about 1.2% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 10.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 26.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter worth $6,784,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $98.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 209.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average of $89.09.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

