Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 41 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE WST traded down $7.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.43. The stock had a trading volume of 603,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,628. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.42 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.