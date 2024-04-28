Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.15 Per Share

Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Maven Income & Growth VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Maven Income & Growth VCT Stock Performance

LON MIG1 opened at GBX 38 ($0.47) on Friday. Maven Income & Growth VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 36.20 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 42 ($0.52). The stock has a market cap of £57.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,900.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Harrington acquired 50,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £20,206.80 ($24,958.99). Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Maven Income & Growth VCT

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC is a venture capital trust fund. The fund invests in management buy-in, buy-out, buy & build and replacement capital. The fund does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. It invests in containers and packing; construction and engineering; transportation; consumer durables and apparel; hotels; media; retail; healthcare; telecommunication services sectors, industrials, non-financials, energy services, financials, consumer goods and services.

