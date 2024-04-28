Addison Advisors LLC Takes $62,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 408.2% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 324.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 88,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $245.30. 171,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,364. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.