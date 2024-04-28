Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.53 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $322.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.