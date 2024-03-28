FLC Capital Advisors Sells 7,530 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

EFG traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.76. The stock had a trading volume of 725,987 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

