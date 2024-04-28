Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.01-5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.74-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion. Integer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.010-5.430 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITGR. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $109.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average of $99.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Integer has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $123.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

