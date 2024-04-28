Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $47.88 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

