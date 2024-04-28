Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.
Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $47.88 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22.
Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on ABCB
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ameris Bancorp
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.