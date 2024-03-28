FLC Capital Advisors Cuts Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 77,049 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 24,747 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

DMB traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 74,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,159. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $11.79.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

