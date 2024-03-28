936 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Bought by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.41. 188,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,741. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.86. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

