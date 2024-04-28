AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Up 144.4% in April

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmeraMex International Stock Performance

Shares of AMMX stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. AmeraMex International has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

About AmeraMex International

Further Reading

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

