Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.000-9.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion. Dover also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00-9.15 EPS.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $180.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.38. Dover has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $181.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dover will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

