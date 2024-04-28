DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05, reports. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

DexCom Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $124.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 80.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,375 shares of company stock valued at $25,530,859 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

