BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 152.7% from the March 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BioStem Technologies Stock Performance

BSEM stock opened at 9.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.38. BioStem Technologies has a 1-year low of 1.20 and a 1-year high of 15.50.

Get BioStem Technologies alerts:

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported -0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 11.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 11.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioStem Technologies will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioStem Technologies

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioStem Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioStem Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.