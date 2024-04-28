Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Capitec Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CKHGY stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. Capitec Bank has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $60.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

