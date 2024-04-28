First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Announces Earnings Results

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter.

First Capital Price Performance

FCAP stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

First Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Capital in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

