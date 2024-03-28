First National Corp MA ADV Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 14,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 52,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 378,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.