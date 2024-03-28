McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Spring Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Spring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 4.1% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31,574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $162,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,568,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $766,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,230 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

MCD stock opened at $281.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.