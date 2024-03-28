Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.76% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XCEM opened at $31.03 on Thursday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $310.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

