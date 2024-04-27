Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.91. 1,692,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,908. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

