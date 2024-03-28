Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,137,865,000 after buying an additional 576,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.46. 2,964,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,229,654. The company has a market cap of $458.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

