Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 48,412 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,436,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $44.67. 2,336,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,002,872. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.