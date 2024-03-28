West Oak Capital LLC Sells 320 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 68,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 16,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.08. 3,969,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,846,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.30.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,378 shares of company stock valued at $35,461,377 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.