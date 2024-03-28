BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the February 29th total of 66,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of BIMI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BIMI by 521.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 139,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BIMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BIMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BIMI alerts:

BIMI Stock Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ BIMI traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $1.68. 44,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,287. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. BIMI has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

About BIMI

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.