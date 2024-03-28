Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Director Timothy Quentin Haldane Sells 25,000 Shares

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$124,362.50.

Orla Mining Stock Up 2.0 %

OLA traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 322,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,883. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.07. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.71.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLA. TD Securities lowered Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Orla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.09.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.