White Pine Capital LLC Has $846,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in PayPal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 284,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $65.96. 14,190,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,031,016. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

