Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, an increase of 133.6% from the February 29th total of 43,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 418,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Azitra Trading Up 2.4 %

AZTR stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 231,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,896. Azitra has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Azitra news, CEO Francisco D. Salva acquired 333,300 shares of Azitra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 351,600 shares of company stock valued at $105,480 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azitra

Azitra Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZTR. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azitra by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azitra in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azitra in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Azitra, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.

