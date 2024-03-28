Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, an increase of 133.6% from the February 29th total of 43,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 418,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Azitra Trading Up 2.4 %
AZTR stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 231,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,896. Azitra has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Azitra news, CEO Francisco D. Salva acquired 333,300 shares of Azitra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 351,600 shares of company stock valued at $105,480 over the last 90 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azitra
Azitra Company Profile
Azitra, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azitra
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Azitra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azitra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.