ODonnell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,186 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July comprises about 1.0% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,614,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40,675 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,574 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a market cap of $763.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.