PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPL. TheStreet cut PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.27.

PPL stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. PPL has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPL by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of PPL by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in PPL by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

