Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HRTG. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HRTG

Heritage Insurance Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $274.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicholas George Pappas sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,400 shares in the company, valued at $645,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas George Pappas sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,400 shares in the company, valued at $645,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 20,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $621,350 and have sold 8,300 shares worth $71,408. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 101.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,272 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 137.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 68.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,171,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 197,656 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.