Copa (CPA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect Copa to post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Copa Stock Up 2.4 %

CPA stock opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.33. Copa has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

