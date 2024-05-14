Spire Global (SPIR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Spire Global has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.240-0.110 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.360–0.270 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.20%. On average, analysts expect Spire Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spire Global Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SPIR opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Insider Activity at Spire Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $142,762.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,890.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $66,859.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 235,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,255.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $142,762.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,238 shares in the company, valued at $16,654,890.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPIR shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

