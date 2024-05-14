China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Yuchai International stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Articles

