Venus Concept (VERO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Venus Concept has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Venus Concept to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Venus Concept Stock Performance

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.65. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

