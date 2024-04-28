Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $348,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,084,000 after purchasing an additional 736,404 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,229,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,776,000 after buying an additional 39,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,341,000 after buying an additional 686,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,676,000 after acquiring an additional 778,437 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.13. 405,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,324. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.03. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

