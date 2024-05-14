Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Barclays

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZD. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.24. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $75.58.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $389.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 17,379 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter worth $893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ziff Davis by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 18.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

