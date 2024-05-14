KeyCorp Upgrades Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) to “Overweight”

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

WBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.32.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

