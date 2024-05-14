Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Warby Parker Price Performance

WRBY stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $161.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $635,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $150,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $635,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $150,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,315.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,979. Company insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,095,000 after purchasing an additional 219,120 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 408,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 61,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,030 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

