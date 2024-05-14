EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Raised to $13.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EVCM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.05.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $36,460.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,305,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,544,961.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $209,568. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 61,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

