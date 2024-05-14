Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAYRY. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently -2.44%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.