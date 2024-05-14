Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) & Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Borealis Foods and Beyond Meat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Borealis Foods alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Meat 6 3 0 0 1.33

Beyond Meat has a consensus target price of $5.56, indicating a potential downside of 30.12%. Given Beyond Meat’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than Borealis Foods.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -12.25% Beyond Meat -102.06% N/A -27.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Borealis Foods and Beyond Meat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Beyond Meat shares are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Beyond Meat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Meat has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Borealis Foods and Beyond Meat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A N/A -$2.94 million ($0.21) -20.28 Beyond Meat $343.38 million 1.50 -$338.14 million ($5.16) -1.54

Borealis Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Meat. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Meat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Borealis Foods

(Get Free Report)

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc., a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Borealis Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borealis Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.