TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) versus adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Head to Head Review

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) and adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TruGolf and adidas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruGolf 0 0 0 0 N/A adidas 0 0 8 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

TruGolf has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, adidas has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TruGolf and adidas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruGolf N/A N/A -18.40% adidas -0.33% -2.21% -0.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TruGolf and adidas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruGolf N/A N/A -$400,000.00 N/A N/A adidas $23.19 billion N/A -$81.17 million ($0.22) -551.68

TruGolf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than adidas.

Summary

TruGolf beats adidas on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand. It sells its products through its own retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

