Canaccord Genuity Group Raises YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $42.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.80.

Get YETI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

YETI Stock Up 2.2 %

YETI stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. YETI has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of YETI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in YETI by 1,372.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in YETI by 83.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 41,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of YETI by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.