Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Progyny from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.11.

Get Progyny alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGNY

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 2,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $97,777.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,646.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 2,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $97,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $219,873.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,414.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock worth $3,853,985 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Progyny by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.