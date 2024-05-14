XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

XOMA Price Performance

NASDAQ XOMAP opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

